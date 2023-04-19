GAM Holding AG Sells 1,607 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

GAM Holding AG decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 238,299 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up 1.6% of GAM Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Oracle were worth $19,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $236,318,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 2,666.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,547,659 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $155,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455,560 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7,805.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,045,628 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,753 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 168.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,969 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $129,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,507,000. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Societe Generale lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

Oracle Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $96.06. The company had a trading volume of 527,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,158,583. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.75. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $96.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.81%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,890,181 shares of company stock valued at $177,370,295 in the last three months. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.