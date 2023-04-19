GAM Holding AG Sells 351 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

GAM Holding AG reduced its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,294 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $10,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on EOG. UBS Group began coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $171.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.96.

EOG Resources Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of EOG traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $117.13. The stock had a trading volume of 577,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,785,153. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.16 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.08 and a 200 day moving average of $126.71. The company has a market cap of $68.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.98%.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.