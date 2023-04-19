GAM Holding AG Sells 48,888 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

GAM Holding AG cut its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 48,888 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology comprises 1.0% of GAM Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $11,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.6% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 15,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. SWS Partners raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.7% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 38,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 30,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 24.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $312,126.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $312,126.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,978 shares of company stock worth $2,532,691. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 1.8 %

MRVL stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,592,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,563,721. The firm has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a PE ratio of -222.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $65.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.33.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -126.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRVL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also

