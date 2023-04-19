GAM Holding AG Sells 7,831 Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

GAM Holding AG reduced its stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 906,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,831 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Haleon were worth $7,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Haleon by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Haleon by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Haleon by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Haleon in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Haleon by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Argus upgraded Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Investec started coverage on Haleon in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.45) to GBX 364 ($4.50) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $364.00.

Shares of Haleon stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.72. 399,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,840,340. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average of $7.51. Haleon plc has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $9.05.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.0577 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 0.7%.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

