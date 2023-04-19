GAM Holding AG Trims Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

GAM Holding AG trimmed its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG owned about 0.05% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $5,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 31,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 38,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TAP. TheStreet downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock remained flat at $57.32 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 254,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,597. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.78. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $46.69 and a 12 month high of $60.12.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is -200.00%.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

