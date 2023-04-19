Gamehost Inc. (GH) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 27th

Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

Gamehost Stock Performance

Shares of GH traded down C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$8.75. The stock had a trading volume of 412 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,623. The firm has a market cap of C$193.38 million, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Gamehost has a 52 week low of C$7.38 and a 52 week high of C$9.02.

Get Gamehost alerts:

About Gamehost

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. The company operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. Its gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games and government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services; and hotel activities comprise the operation of full and limited service hotels, and the provision of banquet and convention services.

Receive News & Ratings for Gamehost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamehost and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.