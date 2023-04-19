Gamehost Inc. (GH) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 27th

Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.
Gamehost Stock Performance
Shares of GH traded down C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$8.75. The stock had a trading volume of 412 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,623. The firm has a market cap of C$193.38 million, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Gamehost has a 52 week low of C$7.38 and a 52 week high of C$9.02.
About Gamehost
