GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Gap Down to $17.66

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.66, but opened at $16.81. GDS shares last traded at $16.87, with a volume of 112,157 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GDS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on GDS from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on GDS from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.13.
GDS Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.82 and its 200 day moving average is $18.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 0.70.
GDS Company Profile
GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.
