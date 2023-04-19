GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Gap Down to $17.66

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.66, but opened at $16.81. GDS shares last traded at $16.87, with a volume of 112,157 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GDS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on GDS from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on GDS from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

Get GDS alerts:

GDS Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.82 and its 200 day moving average is $18.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 0.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GDS

GDS Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in GDS by 148.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in GDS by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in GDS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in GDS by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in GDS by 316.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. 42.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.