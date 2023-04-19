GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $92.00. The company traded as high as $84.72 and last traded at $84.57, with a volume of 159288 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.66.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GEHC. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.33.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Jan Makela sold 70,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $5,487,167.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,956,311.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jan Makela sold 70,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $5,487,167.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,796 shares in the company, valued at $4,956,311.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 748 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.26 per share, with a total value of $51,806.48. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.64.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc provides medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions in the United States. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.