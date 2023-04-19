Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Trading Up 2.4%

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) was up 2.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.18 and last traded at $2.13. Approximately 1,147,854 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 8,383,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GERN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Geron in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Geron in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research report on Friday, March 17th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Geron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.50.

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 132.71% and a negative net margin of 23,808.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Geron Co. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John A. Scarlett sold 446,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $1,353,397.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Geron news, CFO Olivia Kyusuk Bloom sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $1,232,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,731.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John A. Scarlett sold 446,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $1,353,397.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,231,385 shares of company stock worth $3,751,097. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Geron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Geron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Geron during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Geron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Geron during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 49.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, Imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

