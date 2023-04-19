Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,630,000 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the March 15th total of 4,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 574,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gildan Activewear

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coliseum Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter worth $88,513,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth $55,337,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 383.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,958,661 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,272 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,191,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,001,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,510,000 after acquiring an additional 594,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on GIL. StockNews.com began coverage on Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TD Securities cut Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Gildan Activewear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

NYSE GIL traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.23. The company had a trading volume of 290,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,155. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.09. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $37.74.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Gildan Activewear’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.60%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.