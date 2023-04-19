Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) to Post FY2027 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note issued on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the year. The consensus estimate for Ginkgo Bioworks’ current full-year earnings is ($0.29) per share.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.39.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

DNA opened at $1.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.89. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $4.91.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNA. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ginkgo Bioworks

In other news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $45,933.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,767,604 shares in the company, valued at $16,796,476.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $45,933.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,767,604 shares in the company, valued at $16,796,476.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 258,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $447,634.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,947,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,858,379.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,529,300 shares of company stock worth $4,417,316. Company insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.