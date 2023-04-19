Gladius Capital Management LP Buys 2,412 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACI. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 554,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,778,000 after buying an additional 8,949 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,634,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 12.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 228,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after buying an additional 25,120 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the third quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 47,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 20,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

ACI stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.79. The company had a trading volume of 389,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,964,247. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.48 and a 200-day moving average of $21.27. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $34.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Albertsons Companies

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

In other Albertsons Companies news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $630,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,563.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Albertsons Companies news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $630,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,563.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Omer Gajial sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $757,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,140 shares in the company, valued at $529,197. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

