Gladius Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 713 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System during the third quarter worth $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System during the third quarter worth $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the second quarter worth $43,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 113.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 32.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landstar System Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of LSTR stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $180.26. 11,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,142. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $188.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.99.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 5.79%. Landstar System’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. Research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LSTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Landstar System from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James upgraded Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $174.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Landstar System in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.18.

Insider Activity at Landstar System

In related news, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total value of $553,890.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at $4,092,693.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Landstar System news, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total value of $553,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,092,693.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total value of $1,280,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,719.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

