Gladius Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 4,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 2.4% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.1% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

MarketAxess stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $335.56. 54,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,793. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.74. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.44 and a 1 year high of $399.78. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.65 and a beta of 0.80.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.92 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 34.84%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 43.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MKTX. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $288.00 price target on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $297.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded MarketAxess from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $341.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $331.64.

Insider Activity at MarketAxess

In other news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.58, for a total transaction of $221,414.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,223.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 604 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.58, for a total transaction of $221,414.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,223.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total value of $89,700.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,567,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,854 shares of company stock worth $659,844 in the last 90 days. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

