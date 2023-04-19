Gladius Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the first quarter valued at $1,043,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 23.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 98.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Loop Capital raised Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.77.

Mohawk Industries Trading Down 0.4 %

MHK traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,495. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 328.37, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.03. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.01 and a 52-week high of $159.00.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 0.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,700 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $314,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,689.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,700 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $314,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,689.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 4,250 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $438,727.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,753.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,876 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

