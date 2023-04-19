Gladius Capital Management LP Sells 152 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Gladius Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMC. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.79.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,391. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.33 and a 12 month high of $183.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,105,143.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,105,143.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,880.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

