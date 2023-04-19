Gladius Capital Management LP Sells 1,590 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Gladius Capital Management LP lowered its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,580,000 after buying an additional 19,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of SWK stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.85. The company had a trading volume of 167,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,248. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.85. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $70.24 and a one year high of $147.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.23. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $221,269.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

