Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI) Short Interest Update

Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 148,900 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the March 15th total of 112,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,058,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Global Digital Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Global Digital Solutions stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday. 476,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,148,070. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02. Global Digital Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.04.

About Global Digital Solutions

Global Digital Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of security and technology solutions. It focuses on the acquisition of companies in the security and specialty vehicles and services marketplace. The company was founded on August 28, 1995 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

