Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI) Short Interest Update

Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 148,900 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the March 15th total of 112,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,058,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Global Digital Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of Global Digital Solutions stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday. 476,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,148,070. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02. Global Digital Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.04.
About Global Digital Solutions
