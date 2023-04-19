Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) Shares Up 1.3%

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.14 and last traded at $13.14. 1,907 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 32,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.97.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.85. The firm has a market cap of $31.36 million, a PE ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VPN. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth $369,000. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in shares of Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF by 25.7% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 19,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

The Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (VPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global equities involved in data center REITs and related digital infrastructure companies. VPN was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

