Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Short Interest Update

Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,400 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the March 15th total of 78,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Global X E-commerce ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

EBIZ traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,854. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.20. Global X E-commerce ETF has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $21.37. The stock has a market cap of $47.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.14 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X E-commerce ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBIZ. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Global X E-commerce ETF by 1,487.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 551,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,925,000 after purchasing an additional 516,543 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Global X E-commerce ETF by 268.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 21,459 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Global X E-commerce ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Global X E-commerce ETF during the second quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Global X E-commerce ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000.

About Global X E-commerce ETF

The Global X E-commerce ETF (EBIZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive E-commerce index, a market-cap-weighted index of global e-commerce companies, including online retailers, retail platforms, and supporting businesses. EBIZ was launched on Nov 27, 2018 and is managed by Global X.

