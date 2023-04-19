Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT) Short Interest Up 33.3% in March

Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Global X Education ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

EDUT stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.58. The stock had a trading volume of 340 shares, compared to its average volume of 826. Global X Education ETF has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $25.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X Education ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT – Get Rating) by 67.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,836 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 7.28% of Global X Education ETF worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Global X Education ETF

The Global X Education ETF (EDUT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Education Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies providing products and services that facilitate education. EDUT was launched on Jul 10, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

