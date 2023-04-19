Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Shares Acquired by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Global X MLP ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 37,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Global X MLP ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MLPA opened at $42.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.11. Global X MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $34.80 and a 1-year high of $44.22.

About Global X MLP ETF

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

