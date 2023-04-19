Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $19.91

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.91 and last traded at $19.91, with a volume of 493837 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X U.S. Preferred ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFFD. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,760,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,949,000 after purchasing an additional 761,812 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 115,634.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,867,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,658,000 after buying an additional 5,862,664 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,240,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,770,000 after acquiring an additional 964,143 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,844,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,096,000 after acquiring an additional 155,176 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,422,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,680,000 after purchasing an additional 259,284 shares in the last quarter.

About Global X U.S. Preferred ETF

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

