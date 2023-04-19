GMX Price Up 3.5% Over Last Week (GMX)

GMX (GMX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. GMX has a total market capitalization of $694.91 million and $73.86 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GMX token can now be bought for about $80.42 or 0.00278676 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, GMX has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GMX Profile

GMX’s launch date was August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 9,016,104 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,640,891 tokens. GMX’s official message board is medium.com/@gmx.io. The official website for GMX is gmx.io. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GMX

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform’s generated fees.”

