Grace & White Inc. NY Has $13.50 Million Stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Grace & White Inc. NY lessened its holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 198,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the period. Signet Jewelers accounts for 2.7% of Grace & White Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $13,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter valued at $17,484,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,664,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,197,000 after buying an additional 223,235 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 639,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,494,000 after buying an additional 192,995 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,552,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 750,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,556,000 after buying an additional 127,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SIG shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Signet Jewelers in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

In related news, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $707,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 258,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,250,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Stash Ptak sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total transaction of $165,834.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,092.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $707,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 258,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,250,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,193 shares of company stock valued at $3,848,935. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SIG traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,631. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.17 and a 200 day moving average of $69.41. Signet Jewelers Limited has a one year low of $48.31 and a one year high of $83.73.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 46.64% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.01 EPS. Analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.68%.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

