Grace & White Inc. NY Increases Stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY)

Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 505,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 101,612 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 9.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 482,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 42,581 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 13.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 351,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 41,562 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 7.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,050,000.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of BNY stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.26. 31,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,479. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $11.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.23.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

