Grace & White Inc. NY Purchases 35,000 Shares of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 579,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in Kimball International were worth $3,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kimball International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 92,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Kimball International by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Kimball International by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Kimball International by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimball International by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 50,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Kimball International in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Kimball International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KBAL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.27. 119,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,931. Kimball International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $12.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average of $8.07.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Kimball International had a positive return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $182.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimball International, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Kimball International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Kimball International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -69.23%.

Kimball International Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc engages in the design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. It operates through the following business units: Workplace, Health, Hospitality, and eBusiness.

