Grace & White Inc. NY Sells 20,929 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Grace & White Inc. NY reduced its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 560,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,929 shares during the quarter. Unum Group comprises approximately 4.6% of Grace & White Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Grace & White Inc. NY owned about 0.28% of Unum Group worth $23,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Unum Group by 74.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Unum Group by 43.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Unum Group by 229.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Unum Group by 514.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gloria C. Larson bought 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $130,080.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 119,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,767,473.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $674,039.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,251.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gloria C. Larson acquired 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $130,080.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 119,846 shares in the company, valued at $4,767,473.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Unum Group Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNM. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Unum Group from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Shares of Unum Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.24. 233,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,704,562. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.21 and a fifty-two week high of $46.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.43.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Unum Group will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.28%.

About Unum Group

(Get Rating)

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.