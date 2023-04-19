Graco (NYSE:GGG) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

GGG has been the subject of several other reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Graco from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GGG traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.43. 550,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,544. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.32. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Graco has a 12 month low of $56.48 and a 12 month high of $73.10.

Insider Activity

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $555.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.72 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $2,184,251.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 601,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,226,200.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $431,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,824.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $2,184,251.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 601,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,226,200.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,787 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Graco

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Graco by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,771,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,981,000 after purchasing an additional 369,725 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,966,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,516,000 after buying an additional 598,982 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Graco by 102,901.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,793,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789,042 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 156.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,453,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Graco by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,846,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,458,000 after acquiring an additional 80,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.