Grafenia (LON:GRA) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.36

Grafenia Plc (LON:GRA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9.36 ($0.12) and traded as high as GBX 10 ($0.12). Grafenia shares last traded at GBX 10 ($0.12), with a volume of 22,500 shares.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 9.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.85, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 5.07. The company has a market capitalization of £11.45 million, a PE ratio of -1,000.00 and a beta of 0.45.

Grafenia Plc, together with its subsidiaries, licenses brands, software, and technology in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, and internationally. Its brands and solutions include Brambl, a web design tool; BrandDemand, which provides online print management services; Flyerzone, an online only service targeting SOHO clients; Marqetspace, an online service that serves trade buyers of printing services; Nettl, which helps local businesses with their next website or web shop; printing.com; Software Circle; w3p, a software as a service (SaaS) solution for designers and printers; w3shop, a SaaS cloud-based platform; and Worksthing offers planning, production, surveys, scheduling, installation, invoicing, and payment system.

