Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.197 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GRP.U traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.50. 120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,457. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.06. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a one year low of $45.83 and a one year high of $80.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.71.

Get Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.