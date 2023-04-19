Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT) Shares Gap Down to $6.05

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.05, but opened at $5.82. Granite Ridge Resources shares last traded at $5.83, with a volume of 1,353 shares traded.
Granite Ridge Resources Stock Down 1.5 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.97.
Granite Ridge Resources Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%.
About Granite Ridge Resources
Grey Rock Energy Management, LLC manages private funds with interests in areas of the Midland, Delaware, Bakken, Eagle Ford, DJ, and Haynesville play. It invests in oil and gas exploration and production. The company was formerly known as Granite Ridge Resources, Inc The company is based in Dallas, Texas.
