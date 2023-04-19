Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT) Shares Gap Down to $6.05

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.05, but opened at $5.82. Granite Ridge Resources shares last traded at $5.83, with a volume of 1,353 shares traded.

Granite Ridge Resources Stock Down 1.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.97.

Granite Ridge Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%.

Institutional Trading of Granite Ridge Resources

About Granite Ridge Resources

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources during the fourth quarter worth $953,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $15,509,000.

Grey Rock Energy Management, LLC manages private funds with interests in areas of the Midland, Delaware, Bakken, Eagle Ford, DJ, and Haynesville play. It invests in oil and gas exploration and production. The company was formerly known as Granite Ridge Resources, Inc The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

