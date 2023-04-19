Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 314,900 shares, a growth of 40.3% from the March 15th total of 224,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,149.0 days.
Gruma Price Performance
Shares of GPAGF stock remained flat at $14.05 on Wednesday. Gruma has a twelve month low of $9.04 and a twelve month high of $14.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.98.
About Gruma
