Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 314,900 shares, a growth of 40.3% from the March 15th total of 224,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,149.0 days.

Gruma Price Performance

Shares of GPAGF stock remained flat at $14.05 on Wednesday. Gruma has a twelve month low of $9.04 and a twelve month high of $14.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.98.

Get Gruma alerts:

About Gruma

(Get Rating)

See Also

Gruma SAB de CV engages in the production and sale of corn flour, raw materials for producing tortillas, and other corn-based products. It operates through the following segments: Corn Flour & Packaged Tortilla (United States), Corn Flour (Mexico), Corn Flour & Packaged Tortilla & Other (Europe) and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Gruma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gruma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.