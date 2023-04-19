Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Short Interest Down 11.2% in March

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 117,600 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the March 15th total of 132,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 60,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 256.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 25.6% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of ASR traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $300.00. 79,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,285. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.82. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $179.01 and a 52 week high of $314.48. The company has a market cap of $9 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $369.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.55 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 21.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.