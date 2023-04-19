Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP) Short Interest Update

Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the March 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Guided Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of Guided Therapeutics stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.28. 41,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,521. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average of $0.31. Guided Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.73.
About Guided Therapeutics
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Guided Therapeutics (GTHP)
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
- Will Analyst Boost Send Lockheed Martin Shares Up, Up and Away?
- Mullen Automotive: Is The Bloom Off The Rose?
- Diversified Abbott Laboratories Could Reverse And Move Higher
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
Receive News & Ratings for Guided Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guided Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.