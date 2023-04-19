Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP) Short Interest Update

Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHPGet Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the March 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Guided Therapeutics stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.28. 41,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,521. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average of $0.31. Guided Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.73.

Guided Therapeutics, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in developing medical devices. It also focuses on the selling and marketing of its LuViva advanced cervical scan non-invasive cervical cancer detection device. The company was founded by Shabbir Bakir Bambot and Mark L. Faupel on October 27, 1992 and is headquartered in Norcross, GA.

