Guinness Asset Management LTD Boosts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,724 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Visa were worth $20,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.30.

Insider Transactions at Visa

Visa Trading Up 0.1 %

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,115 shares of company stock worth $30,115,598. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE V opened at $233.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.20. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $234.99. The stock has a market cap of $439.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.17%.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.