Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45, Briefing.com reports. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 35.69%. The company had revenue of $452.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share.
Hancock Whitney Trading Down 2.3 %
HWC opened at $36.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.58 and a 200-day moving average of $48.19. Hancock Whitney has a 52 week low of $34.42 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.07%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $334,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Hancock Whitney
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWC. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Hancock Whitney
Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hancock Whitney (HWC)
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
- Netflix Drops Post Earnings, But Is It Justified?
- Calling All Investors, United Airlines is Cleared For Takeoff
- Lululemon Shines While Most Clothing Retailers Look Dull
- High Teck: Teck Resources Hits 12-Year High on Deal Drama
Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.