Hansa Investment Company Limited (LON:HAN) Declares GBX 0.80 Dividend

Apr 19th, 2023

Hansa Investment Company Limited (LON:HANGet Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Hansa Investment Stock Performance

LON:HAN opened at GBX 176 ($2.18) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 174.42 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 176.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 36.86 and a current ratio of 36.86. Hansa Investment has a 52 week low of GBX 166 ($2.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 206.40 ($2.55). The firm has a market cap of £70.40 million, a P/E ratio of -532.59 and a beta of 0.70.

About Hansa Investment



Hansa Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Hanseatic Asset Management LBG. The fund is co-managed by Hansa Capital Partners LLP. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Dividend History for Hansa Investment (LON:HAN)

