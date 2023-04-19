Hansa Investment Company Limited (LON:HAN) Declares GBX 0.80 Dividend

Hansa Investment Company Limited (LON:HAN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:HAN opened at GBX 176 ($2.18) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 174.42 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 176.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 36.86 and a current ratio of 36.86. Hansa Investment has a 52 week low of GBX 166 ($2.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 206.40 ($2.55). The firm has a market cap of £70.40 million, a P/E ratio of -532.59 and a beta of 0.70.

Hansa Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Hanseatic Asset Management LBG. The fund is co-managed by Hansa Capital Partners LLP. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

