Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Short Interest Up 31.6% in March

Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the March 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Harbor Diversified Price Performance

Harbor Diversified stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.24. 46,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,049. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Harbor Diversified has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $2.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average is $2.23.

About Harbor Diversified

Harbor Diversified, Inc is a development stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of products for the treatment of diseases related to aging. The firm focuses on two clinical development products, Apoptone and Triolex. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Appleton, WI.

