Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Short Interest Up 31.6% in March

Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the March 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Harbor Diversified Price Performance
Harbor Diversified stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.24. 46,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,049. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Harbor Diversified has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $2.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average is $2.23.
About Harbor Diversified
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harbor Diversified (HRBR)
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
- Will Analyst Boost Send Lockheed Martin Shares Up, Up and Away?
- Mullen Automotive: Is The Bloom Off The Rose?
- Diversified Abbott Laboratories Could Reverse And Move Higher
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.