Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the March 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Harbour Energy Stock Down 9.0 %
Harbour Energy stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.93. 1,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,405. Harbour Energy has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $6.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.93.
Harbour Energy Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.1056 per share. This represents a yield of 5.57%. This is a boost from Harbour Energy’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Harbour Energy Company Profile
Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves and related activities. It operates through North Sea and International segments. The North Sea segment includes the UK and Norwegian Continental Shelves. The International segment focuses in the s Indonesia, Vietnam and Mexico.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harbour Energy (HBRIY)
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
- Will Analyst Boost Send Lockheed Martin Shares Up, Up and Away?
- Mullen Automotive: Is The Bloom Off The Rose?
- Diversified Abbott Laboratories Could Reverse And Move Higher
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.