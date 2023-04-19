Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the March 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Harbour Energy Stock Down 9.0 %

Harbour Energy stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.93. 1,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,405. Harbour Energy has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $6.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.93.

Harbour Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.1056 per share. This represents a yield of 5.57%. This is a boost from Harbour Energy’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Harbour Energy Company Profile

Several research analysts recently commented on HBRIY shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 520 ($6.43) to GBX 450 ($5.57) in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 320 ($3.96) to GBX 290 ($3.59) in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves and related activities. It operates through North Sea and International segments. The North Sea segment includes the UK and Norwegian Continental Shelves. The International segment focuses in the s Indonesia, Vietnam and Mexico.

