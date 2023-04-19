Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Shares Acquired by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,651,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 318,387 shares during the period. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF comprises approximately 5.3% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned 11.44% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $164,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RODM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,375,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $404,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,666,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,531,000 after purchasing an additional 45,405 shares during the last quarter.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Price Performance

Shares of RODM traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,838. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.79. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a fifty-two week low of $21.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.24.

About Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

