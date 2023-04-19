Harvest Finance (FARM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $23.37 Million

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. In the last week, Harvest Finance has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $23.37 million and $1.47 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harvest Finance token can now be bought for $34.31 or 0.00118846 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance’s genesis date was July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.

FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

Harvest Finance Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

