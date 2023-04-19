Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the March 15th total of 2,250,000 shares. Approximately 15.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 140,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.3 days.

Haverty Furniture Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HVT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.41. 140,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,422. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.63. The company has a market capitalization of $523.42 million, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.38. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $38.85.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $280.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.60 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 32.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haverty Furniture Companies Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.41%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jenny H. Parker sold 2,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $99,743.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,651.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jenny H. Parker sold 2,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $99,743.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,651.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clarence H. Smith sold 13,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $475,945.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,147. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,001 shares of company stock worth $1,069,260. Insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haverty Furniture Companies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 13.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,101,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,045,000 after purchasing an additional 369,931 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 1,267.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 334,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,185,000 after purchasing an additional 310,481 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,141,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 515.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 111,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 242,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,247,000 after purchasing an additional 97,550 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc engages in the retail of residential furniture and accessories. The company was founded by James Joseph Haverty in 1885 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Stories

