Head-To-Head Analysis: Steakholder Foods (STKH) and Its Peers

Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH – Get Rating) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Steakholder Foods to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Steakholder Foods has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Steakholder Foods’ peers have a beta of 0.97, suggesting that their average share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Steakholder Foods and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Steakholder Foods N/A -$30.77 million -0.33 Steakholder Foods Competitors $7.98 billion $587.81 million 34.96

Analyst Recommendations

Steakholder Foods’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Steakholder Foods. Steakholder Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Steakholder Foods and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Steakholder Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A Steakholder Foods Competitors 294 1153 1342 30 2.39

Steakholder Foods currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 370.00%. As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 16.06%. Given Steakholder Foods’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Steakholder Foods is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Steakholder Foods and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steakholder Foods N/A -145.36% -109.15% Steakholder Foods Competitors -135.77% -22.02% -11.21%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.1% of Steakholder Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.1% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Steakholder Foods peers beat Steakholder Foods on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Steakholder Foods Company Profile

Steakholder Foods Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat. It intends to license its production technology; provide associated products, such as cell lines, printheads, bioreactors, and incubators; and offer services, such as technology implementation, training, and engineering support directly and through contractors to food processing and food retail companies. The company is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

