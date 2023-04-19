Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PEAK. TheStreet cut Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Citigroup cut Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.36.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $21.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,298,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,468,591. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.94 and a 200 day moving average of $24.33. Healthpeak Properties has a twelve month low of $20.21 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Activity at Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.42). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $524.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Thomas Klaritch acquired 1,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.21 per share, for a total transaction of $35,209.57. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 344,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Thomas Klaritch acquired 1,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.21 per share, with a total value of $35,209.57. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 344,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,984,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott M. Brinker acquired 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.63 per share, with a total value of $385,169.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 206,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,185.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 21,817 shares of company stock valued at $506,099. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter worth $236,000. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter worth $221,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 2.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 35.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 7,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.