Hedron Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $89.50 Million (HDRN)

Hedron (HDRN) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. Over the last seven days, Hedron has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Hedron token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedron has a market cap of $89.50 million and approximately $280,898.70 worth of Hedron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hedron Profile

Hedron’s launch date was February 25th, 2022. Hedron’s total supply is 70,730,351,010,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,930,166,238,588 tokens. The Reddit community for Hedron is https://reddit.com/r/HedronCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedron is hedron.pro. Hedron’s official Twitter account is @hedroncrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedron

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedron (HDRN) is a collection of smart contracts that live on the Ethereum and PulseChain blockchain(s). Hedron builds on top of HEX to allow stakers to mint and borrow HDRN tokens against their active HEX stakes. Hedron also allows stakers to trade their HEX stakes as NFT tokens on any compatible NFT marketplace. Hedron has no admin keys and no kill switches. Just like HEX, Hedron is completely decentralized with zero counterparty risk.”

