Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $56.95 and last traded at $56.75, with a volume of 171533 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.72.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.5385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Heineken’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HEINY shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Heineken in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Heineken from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Heineken from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Heineken from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heineken presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.29.

Heineken Stock Performance

About Heineken

The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.38 and a 200 day moving average of $48.41.

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

See Also

