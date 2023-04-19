HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF) Short Interest Update

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the March 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 194.0 days.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of HLKHF remained flat at $77.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.59. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $77.55 and a 12 month high of $77.55.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA engages in the development and manufacture of lighting technology and electronics components and systems for the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment develops, produces, and sells vehicle-specific solutions.

