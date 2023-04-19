Herbst Group LLC Purchases 17,737 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Herbst Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,737 shares during the quarter. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $2,026,804,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $1,863,279,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $1,213,212,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $333,500,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $192,308,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.
Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of WBD traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.20. 5,246,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,952,109. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.87. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $23.56.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Warner Bros. Discovery Profile
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD)
- Will Analyst Boost Send Lockheed Martin Shares Up, Up and Away?
- Mullen Automotive: Is The Bloom Off The Rose?
- Diversified Abbott Laboratories Could Reverse And Move Higher
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
- Netflix Drops Post Earnings, But Is It Justified?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.