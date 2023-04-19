Herbst Group LLC Purchases 17,737 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Herbst Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,737 shares during the quarter. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $2,026,804,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $1,863,279,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $1,213,212,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $333,500,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $192,308,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of WBD traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.20. 5,246,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,952,109. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.87. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $23.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

A number of research firms recently commented on WBD. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.31.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

