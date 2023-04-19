Herbst Group LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Herbst Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. iShares Semiconductor ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Herbst Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5,787.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 157,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,340,000 after purchasing an additional 154,406 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,301,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 450.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 41,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,323,000 after purchasing an additional 34,213 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,556,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1,914.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,784,000 after purchasing an additional 26,169 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $4.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $420.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,626. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $287.82 and a twelve month high of $445.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $421.64 and a 200-day moving average of $382.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.